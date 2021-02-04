DIGP for stringent security to ensure public safety

Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, chaired a meeting to take account of law-and-order situation and Departmental Promotion Committee

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, chaired a meeting to take account of law-and-order situation and Departmental Promotion Committee.

Addressing the meeting DIG directed to ensure security arrangements and protection of life and property of common man in the range adding that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard. The Departmental Promotion Committee on the basis of seniority promoted three Driver Head Constables to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (MTO) while the Star wearing ceremony was held in honour of Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors promoted on January 19, 2021.

The DIGP, later, also chaired a meeting of Police Welfare Committee in which cheques of different assistive grants totaling Rs. 19,22,000 from Police Welfare Fund were handed over. Six widows of police personnel were handed over cheques of funeral grant totaling Rs.

3 lac, an amount of 8,22,000 was disbursed as retirement grant/fund to 31 retired employees while Rs. 8,00,000 were granted as dowry fund to 13 daughters of martyred police employees. The meetings were attended by SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui and SSP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari.