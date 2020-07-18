UrduPoint.com
DIGP Holds Orientation Meeting With Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:09 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Javed Akbar Riaz on Saturday strictly directed officials concerned that citizens must be treated well and no organized crime will be tolerated in the zone

In an orientation meeting at his office with officers of South Zone, newly posted DIGP Javed Akbar Riaz also ordered Station House Officers to improve their performance, according to a news release.

He ordered to review security of schools in zone and enhance coordination with school administrations.

Javed Akbar Riaz said first time in the history of Sindh Police budget was distributed at police station level so the SHOs/DDOs are being trained for proper budget utilization. Divisional SPs and SDPOs would monitor budget utilization to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir briefed the DIGP in detail about different units of the district South, their performance, law & order and security arrangements.

