UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch Inaugurates Forest Park Under Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch inaugurates forest Park under Tree Plantation Campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Irfan Ali Baloch planted a tree at Range office and inaugurated Forest Park under the Green Pakistan Environmentally Tree Plantation Campaign.

Forest Officer Abdul Fatah Khoso and police officials were present on the occasion.

Later DG chaired a meeting of the Police Welfare Fund at his office where relief cheques were distributed among widows of police personnel and other police officials and policemen under emergency relief.

DIG also awarded certificates of commendation to police officials and jawans on their outstanding performance.

Addressing the occasion DIGP Irfan Baloch announced to award certificates of appreciation and prizes to police officials and jawans on their good performance.

Later DIG held a weekly orderly room where the issues and grievances of police officials and jawans were listened. DIG ordered on the spot to resolve these issues with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

7 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

23 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

26 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

29 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

37 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.