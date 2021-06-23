DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch inaugurates forest Park under Tree Plantation Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Irfan Ali Baloch planted a tree at Range office and inaugurated Forest Park under the Green Pakistan Environmentally Tree Plantation Campaign.

Forest Officer Abdul Fatah Khoso and police officials were present on the occasion.

Later DG chaired a meeting of the Police Welfare Fund at his office where relief cheques were distributed among widows of police personnel and other police officials and policemen under emergency relief.

DIG also awarded certificates of commendation to police officials and jawans on their outstanding performance.

Addressing the occasion DIGP Irfan Baloch announced to award certificates of appreciation and prizes to police officials and jawans on their good performance.

Later DIG held a weekly orderly room where the issues and grievances of police officials and jawans were listened. DIG ordered on the spot to resolve these issues with immediate effect.