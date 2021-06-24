UrduPoint.com
DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch Visits Women Police Station Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch visits Women Police Station Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range,Irfan Ali Baloch paid a visit of Women Police Station Nawabshah.

He went round different sections of Women Police Station and also planted a sapling under Green Pakistan Environmentally friendly Tree Plantation Campaign.

DIG Baloch directing Station House Officer Women Police Station Maryam Bhurt said that protection of women rights was our top priority and no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

Later on,DIG visited ASP Tando Adam and other police stations.

On the occasion,SSP Sanghar Farrukh Lanjar and ASP Tando Adam Ayaz Hussain welcome DIG and briefed DIG about law-and-order situation of Tando Adam City. DIG instructed police officials to maintain polite attitude with general public and strive to resolve their genuine issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

