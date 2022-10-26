DIGP Maqsood Ahmed attends Korea Police World Expo 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Security and Emergency Services Division, Dr Maqsood Ahmed attended the Korea Police World Expo 2022, hosted by Korean National Police Agency in the Incheon Metropolitan city of South Korea, on the occasion of 77th Police Day.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol was the chief guest, said a news release issued here by the Special Security Unit (SSU) on Wednesday.

Delegations from 20 countries and high ranking officials of police and law enforcement agencies attended the mega event and visited exhibition stands of the participating companies.

Dr Maqsood also met with the Korean Police Chief Yoon Hee Keun who shared his experience on how the Korean National Police Agency was able to solve up to 98% of the crimes.

The expo introduced Smart Policing Technology that would lead the revitalization of the security industry through the core technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It promoted the latest products and technologies in the security and safety industries.

Marking its fourth anniversary this year, Korea Police World Expo greatly helped in developing the security industry with 144,000 police officers and staff.

In his meetings with various stake holders including Korean police officers, Dr Maqsood emphasized the need for the development of high-tech police security systems, scientific investigation techniques, and related technologies to cope with various evolving crimes which were increasing day by day.

The DIGP also met with the representatives of different companies on the sidelines of the exhibition and showed his keen interest to adopt modern technology for Sindh Safe Cities Project.

He also visited the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency where he was briefed on methodology adopted by the Seoul police to cope with crimes.