DIGP Maqsood Ahmed Awarded Doctorate Degree From UK

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 12:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Northumbria in New Castle, United Kingdom has officially conferred Doctorate (Ph.D) Degree on DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

The degree was received by the Karachi Security Division Chief in a graceful congregation ceremony held at the New Castle Campus of Northumbria University, said the spokesperson DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the world's renowned scholars and veterans including Professor Jackie Harvey, supervisor of Maqsood Ahmed during his research on the subject of "Terrorism Financing in Pakistan".

Jackie Harvey is senior professor of 'Financial Management and Director of business Research' at Newcastle Business school. Her research focuses on the criminal financial management, in particular money laundering.

The research has been acclaimed by the international faculty and subject specialists for its practical aspects, out-of-the-box approach, solutions and recommendations to combat the menace of terrorism and its financing.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division is the first-ever Pakistani police officer to earn a doctorate in countering terrorism financing, aiming to explore the significant factors that influence the current anti-terrorism policy in Pakistan. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed also is the Director General of Sindh Safe Cities Authority.

Northumbria University Newcastle is a research-rich, business-focused, professional university with a global reputation for academic excellence and is listed as one of the top ten universities in the United Kingdom for producing a number of graduates entering professional fields.

The University has more than 32,000 full-time students and around 2700 academic and research staff from across the globe. Northumbria is ranked 21st out of 111 universities in the 2014 Times Higher education Student Satisfaction Survey.

