DIGP rebuttes impression of security failure in KPO attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - South Irfan Baloch on Monday rebutted the impression of security lapse at Karachi Police Office (KPO) maintaining that the terrorists faced resistance from policemen.

The DIGP talking to a private news channel, said the policeman posted for security of KPO resisted well and embraced martyrdom which proved that there was no negligence in security.

He added that no internal inquiry regarding the terrorist attack on KPO was underway in the police department.

The officer also confirmed the arrest of some suspects allegedly the facilitators of involved terrorists. He said the investigation from the held suspects was underway.