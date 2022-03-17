UrduPoint.com

DIGP Security Visits Parade Ground

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 07:16 PM

DIGP Security visits parade ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :DIGP Sindh Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on the instructions of IGP Sindh, made a visit of parade ground Islamabad to view arrangements and preparation of Sindh Police personnel for Pakistan Day Parade-2022.

A special contingent of 371 personnel of Sindh Police comprising 182 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU), 131 personnel of Traffic Police and other districts of Karachi Range and 58 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) is set to participate in Pakistan Day Parade-2022, said a news release on Thursday.

On the occasion, DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said morale of Sindh police's contingent is high and they are ready to display their drill skills on March 23rd, 2022 along with other armed forces.

The DIGP Security told that 'Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade' is an annual event held to commemorate the day of resolution, besides, it showcases military power to the enemies of the country that the personnel of armed forces are ready to defend the country at any cost.

