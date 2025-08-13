DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day

NAWABSHAH (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, has issued directives to all SSPs of the range to ensure extraordinary security arrangements for the occasion of Independence Day and the “Maarka e Haq” celebrations, guaranteeing the safety of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity.

DIG instructed that at schools, colleges, universities, press clubs, and other venues hosting Independence Day events, comprehensive security measures must be implemented, including snap checking, picketing, and visible police deployment. He directed for the establishment of police pickets at all key points, intersections, and entry/exit routes, as well as enhanced patrolling through mobile and motorcycle units at railway stations, bus terminals, government and private properties, densely populated areas, busy markets, and other important locations.

DIG ordered strict legal action against miscreants involved in aerial firing or reckless stunts such as one-wheeling. He said that Law and order must be maintained at all costs, and all SSPs are to establish fully equipped control rooms in their respective districts to provide moment-to-moment updates. DIG issued instructions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the celebrations.

APP/rzq-nsm