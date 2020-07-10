DIGP South chairs meeting regarding Zainab Alert App

Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Sharjeel Kharal on Friday chaired the third meeting regarding Zainab Alert App at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Sharjeel Kharal on Friday chaired the third meeting regarding Zainab Alert App at his office.

The meeting reviewed the feedback received till date by the App, developed by Sindh Police and CPLC, said a news release.

The meeting was told that 85 relevant cases were reported through Zainab Alert App and landline. SOPs, TORs and MoUs regarding Zainab Alert App have been prepared by Sindh Police and CPLC and signing ceremony of MoUs will be held soon.

The meeting discussed process of App update and addition of more features by CPLC which is also underway.

Separate reference number will be allotted to each case of missing child at zonal, district and police station level.

Police and CPLC would nominate focal persons.