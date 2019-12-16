UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIGP South Discusses Security Plan For Christmas, New Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

DIGP South discusses security plan for Christmas, New Year

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Sharjeel Karim Kharal Monday ordered special security arrangements for Christmas and New Year celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Sharjeel Karim Kharal Monday ordered special security arrangements for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He directed the SSPs to provide foolproof security to the Christian community, foreign consulates and multinational food outlets, said a statement.

The DIGP directed the police personnel to provide security to every event organized in connections with Christmas and New Year.

He directed the police to strengthen security of churches, places of congregations, foreign schools, private clubs and hotels. He said the security personnel in uniform and plain clothes would be deployed around Christian colonies and their business centers.

He said the security plan was aimed at providing peaceful environment to the minorities to celebrate Christmas.

The DIGP also asked the police authorities to devise a strategy to discourage one-wheeling and traffic violations.

He ordered deployment of police personnel along with traffic wardens to check violations, especially by motorcyclists.

Extra police should be deployed in areas where traffic violations are common, he ordered.

The meeting was attended by SSP City Muquddus Haider, SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer, Wing 51 Commander Sachal Rangers Col. Naveed, ADC-I South, Municipal Commissioner South and representatives Churches led by Bishop Sadiq Daniel.

