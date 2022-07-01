DIGP South for strict implementation of code of conduct in local bodies polls

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Sharjeel Kharal on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during the second phase local bodies election to be held on July 24th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Sharjeel Kharal on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during the second phase local bodies election to be held on July 24th.

Addressing a meeting, at his office, held to review the security and other arrangements for local bodies polls, he said no one would allowed to disturb law and order situation.

He ordered the officers to maintain strong coordination with the concerned district bodies and ensure strict implementation of security plan.

Sharjeel Kharal said the CCTV cameras should be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

Display of weapons will not be allowed at all. Strict legal action will be taken against the exhibitors of weapons.

DIGP South issued instructions to SSPs to stay in touch with the candidates contesting the elections. Ensure the security of corner meetings and to conduct combing operation in sensitive areas.

He also issued orders to set up a control room by the police in the South Zone. Officers were directed to formulate effective patrolling plans during the election, conduct flag march and snap checking.

All SSPs and Divisional SPs of South Zone attended the meeting.