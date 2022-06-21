DIGP traffic directs to lift vehicles, motorcycles from no-parking zones only

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic - Karachi Ahmed Nawaz on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to lift vehicles or motorcycles from no-parking zones only.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic - Karachi Ahmed Nawaz on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to lift vehicles or motorcycles from no-parking zones only.

In a meeting with lifting in-charges and their section officers, DIGP Traffic said someone nearby should be informed about lifting of vehicle or motorcycle from no-parking zone to ensure that owners do not face any difficulties, according to spokesman for Traffic Police - Karachi.

Ahmed Nawaz said double parking should not be allowed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the megalopolis.

The citizens can contact on traffic police helpline 1915 for any assistance or information of lifted vehicle or motorcycle.