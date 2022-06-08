UrduPoint.com

DIGPs, SSPs Ordered To Personally Supervise Snap Checking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 06:45 PM

DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday directed the zonal Deputy IGPs and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to personally supervise the snap checking on regular basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday directed the zonal Deputy IGPs and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to personally supervise the snap checking on regular basis.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers at Karachi Police Office (KPO), Javed said that effective patrolling, snap checking and professional level investigations could help overcome the crimes in the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the AIGP also directed the officers concerned to conduct joint snap checking with the officials of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell to ensure strict action against car and motorcycle thefts.

District SSPs briefed the meeting on the actions being taken to control street and other crimes.

It was informed that drug addicts were involved in street crimes and subsequently, it was decided that strict campaign against drug abuse would continue.

The meeting was attended by zonal DIGPs, Admin and Crime Investigation Agency, and district SSPs and SPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Car

Recent Stories

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters f ..

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters for peace

4 minutes ago
 Gillani calls on Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti

Gillani calls on Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti

4 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan envoy calls on Asad Mahmood

Turkmenistan envoy calls on Asad Mahmood

11 minutes ago
 No wedding ceremony in Islamabad after 10pm: DC

No wedding ceremony in Islamabad after 10pm: DC

12 minutes ago
 3,919 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia in 3 days: ..

3,919 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia in 3 days: Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court confirm bail of TikToker

Islamabad High Court confirm bail of TikToker

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.