DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday directed the zonal Deputy IGPs and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to personally supervise the snap checking on regular basis.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers at Karachi Police Office (KPO), Javed said that effective patrolling, snap checking and professional level investigations could help overcome the crimes in the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the AIGP also directed the officers concerned to conduct joint snap checking with the officials of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell to ensure strict action against car and motorcycle thefts.

District SSPs briefed the meeting on the actions being taken to control street and other crimes.

It was informed that drug addicts were involved in street crimes and subsequently, it was decided that strict campaign against drug abuse would continue.

The meeting was attended by zonal DIGPs, Admin and Crime Investigation Agency, and district SSPs and SPs.