DIG's Vigilance Team Cracks Down On Corrupt Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DIG's Vigilance Team cracks down on corrupt police officials

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In a significant operation, the vigilance team established by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar has rescued two innocent youths from illegal detention in Khairpur district on Friday.

The youths, Rahib Sheikh and Mujeeb Sheikh, were being held by ASI Abdul Hussain Sahito, in-charge of Thehri police checkpost, and were allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from their heirs.

The DIG Sukkur's vigilance team, acting on the heirs' complaint, conducted a successful operation and freed the two youths from Satho's illegal custody. DIG Chachar suspended Sahito and ordered a formal departmental inquiry into the allegations.

This action is part of DIG Chachar's efforts to curb corruption and illegal activities within the police department in Sukkur range, which includes Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.

