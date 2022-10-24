DIG,SSP attends Diwali function in Mirpurkhas

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Mahar along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Monday visited Lal Mandir and attended a Diwali function

According to a handout, police officers, on the occasion, congratulated management of Lal Mandir and distributed sweets among staff.

DIG also visited different worship places of Lal Mandir and lauded the efforts taken by the management for creating a cohesive atmosphere in the temple.

Management of the temple expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, Sindh Government, Mirpurkhas Police and other officials for promoting religious harmony.

Later, DIG talking to the media said that the purpose of his visit to the temple was to participate in Diwali celebrations and the population of Hindu community in Mirpurkhas division was very high, particularly, a large number of Hindu communities living in Tharparkar and Umerkot.

He said that Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas SSPs were directed to ensure foolproof security on the Diwali festival in order to avoid any untoward incident.

