DIIIR seizes different brands large quantity cigarettes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue (DIIIR) Hyderabad has seized large quantity cartons of different brands cigarettes stored in a godown of a cigarettes distributors here at Liaquat Colony.

The spokesman of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue informed that raids which conducted at the godown of cigarettes distributor was the part of ongoing movement of the Federal government for crackdown against illicit cigarette trade.

On the direction of the Director General Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue, the team of enforcement unit at Hyderabad conducted raid at the godown under supervision of the Director II Inland revenue Hyderabad Faisal Rauf Memon and during search found large quantity of cartons of different brands stored in the said premises for illegal sale, the spokesman informed.

The team found no genuine record regarding payment of applicable duties and taxes in respect of cigarettes lying in the godown, the spokesman informed and added that in absence of such documentary evidences, the stock of cigarettes had been seized for further investigation which involved million of rupees of revenue loss to national exchequer.