DIK Administration Overcomes Locust Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Friday said local agriculture department successfully tackled locust attack during emergency

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Friday said local agriculture department successfully tackled locust attack during emergency. Talking to media, he said in the follow up of emergency imposed under Section 16(A) of the Disaster Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act, the local agriculture management prompted effective measures to tackle the locust infestation.

He said that the entire region was in grip of severe apprehension to crops and orchards in DIKhan. As many as four teams have been constituted by the agriculture authorities to control the phenomenon, he added.

He maintained that spray and other containment mechanisms were being underway to minimize the apprehensions of the locust spread in district.

To a query, Muhammad Umair said that�a number of sports and cultural events were to be organized by the sports department and Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) in connection with spring celebrations. He said to celebrate spring events with full zest, the arrangements were in preparation phase to ensure better entertainment facilities to residents of Dera and its close neighboring districts.

