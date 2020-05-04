UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIK Police Arrest Eight Gamblers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

DIK police arrest eight gamblers

The district police raided a gambling party and arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money and drugs from their possession

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district police raided a gambling party and arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money and drugs from their possession.

Acting on tip off, the Yarak police raided a gambling den and arrested eight gamblers with over Rs15000 bet money and gambling cards.

The police also recovered hashish from their possession after searching.

In several other operations, the district police held 17 accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs and arms from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Indust ..

57 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

59 seconds ago

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses ICA in Al-Kha ..

1 minute ago

CDA to resume work on Signal Free Controlled Acces ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.