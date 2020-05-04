DIK police arrest eight gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district police raided a gambling party and arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money and drugs from their possession.

Acting on tip off, the Yarak police raided a gambling den and arrested eight gamblers with over Rs15000 bet money and gambling cards.

The police also recovered hashish from their possession after searching.

In several other operations, the district police held 17 accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs and arms from their possession.