DIK Police arrest seven member gamblers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) police raided a gambling party, continued in the residence of a notorious gambler in Kalachi and arrested seven gamblers with Rs 59,300 gambling amount.

Police said SHO Kalachi Ataullah Khan on a tip off raided a party going on in the house of one Abdul Wahab, resident of Mohalla Khadr Khel Kalachi.

Police caught Inamullah, son of Inayatullah, resident of Mohalla Ship Shah, Shabir Ahmed, son of Sahib Jan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, son of Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Wahab, son of Abdul Qayyum, Ramzan, son of Sadiq, resident of Mohalla Khadrakhil, Jahanzeb, son of Sher Ali, resident of Kalachi and Abdul Majeed, son of Ghulam Sultan, resident of Gara Ibrahim red handed.