Dikhan DPO urges traders to follow business SOPs

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Capt (rtd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood on Tuesday urged traders to strictly follow business Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders' community here at his office.

The delegation which included Chaudhry Jamil, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Khalil Numberdar, Haji Ghulam Subhani, Neeem Qureshi and Haji Ashraf shared their proposals for addressing problems of the masses.

The DPO said that terrorism had been defeated, however, he added that a handful frustrated anti-social elements wanted to spoil peace in the district, therefore, people should cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspected people and things.

He said easing lockdown by the government was only aimed at mitigating economic difficulties of the poor and the district administration would not allow anyone to misuse the move by flouting SOPs or precautionary measures against the contagion.

He urged the community to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and use mask, sanitizers and observer social distancing at their shops.

The DPO appealed masses to avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily.

The delegation expressed full support in implementing government's prescribed safety measures against COVID-19.