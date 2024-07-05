Open Menu

DIKhan Mayor Assures Adequate Arrangements For Muharam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Tehsil Mayor of DIKhan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur has assured adequate arrangements for upcoming Muharram and utilize all resources for the purpose.

He said that the cleaning arrangements would be improved on routes of mourning processions in holy month of Muharram. He said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the administrators of various imambargahs and TMA officials regarding arrangements for the holy month.

The Mayor strictly instructed the TMA officials that meteorological department has predicted monsoon rains, keeping in mind that before Muharram al-Haram, improve the cleanliness of all cities, the passageways of mourning processions, mosques and imambargahs and improve the lighting.

The mayor said that the month of Muharram- ul-Haram reminded us of the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) for the sake of the religion, adding all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the participant of processions and majalis.

He said that all the scholars and citizens should play their full role to maintain the atmosphere of peace, unity and brotherhood in the district during Muharram.

He stated that efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities for processions and gatherings, while the administration and religious leaders will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during this period.

