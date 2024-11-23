DIKhan police arrested 15 outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The district police arrested Fifteen outlaws including drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and thieves during the successful operations in the limits of various police stations.

On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements of District Police are continuing indiscriminately. During the last few days the district police conducted various operations, the police spokesman said.

According to the details, the police arrested two thieves recovering stolen items and cash from them in the limits of City Police Station. A team of City Police Station led by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat traced a theft case and arrested two alleged thieves. The arrested thieves included Roman son of Jahangir and Usman son of Gul Muhammad.

The police also recovered one electric battery, three UPS, other electric appliances and Rs 14,000 cash from their possession.

Similarly, SHO Glotti police station Bashir Ahmed with police team during the operation arrested Muhammad Asif son of Isa Khan resident of Wanda Talgai and arrested 48 grams of hashish from his possession.During another action, Riyazuddin son of Muhammad Khan resident of Wanda Abu was arrested and police recovered 115 grams of heroin from his possession.

During the operations, the Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari during snap checking arrested wanted criminals in various cases including Saifullah son of Gul Shaista Khan, Abu Bakr son of Shehbaz Khan residents of Lad Sharif.

During the another action police arrested drug peddler Shakeel son of Amir Hussain resident of Zamirabad Paharpur and recovered 257 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibatin Khan and PASI Shahrukh, while carrying out successful operations against criminal elements and drug dealers, seized 275 grams of heroin from Shabbir son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Basti Dirkhanwali. The police recovered 275 grams of heroin from the possession of Shaukat Ali, son of Naushir resident of Dirkhanwali. Police arrested Muhammad Imran son of Sona Khan Basti Dirkhanwali and arrested 275 grams of ice from his possession. During another action

270 grams of heroin was recovered from Farhan son of Muhammad Tariq resident of Kachi Payand Khan. Ajab Khan son of Sona resident of Muriali was arrested and police recovered 220 grams of heroin from his possession.

Cantt Police arrested Arshad Nawaz, son of Shah Nawaz resident of Muriali and recovered 220 grams of ice from his possession. Muhammad Osama, son of Muhammad Saleem Rajput resident of Tariq Abad was arrested and 250 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the accused Muhammad Gul son of Mirbat Bittani resident of Tank, who wanted to local police in the case of attempt to murder.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.