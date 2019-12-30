UrduPoint.com
D.I.Khan Police Chalks Out Security Plan For New Year Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The district department have chalked out comprehensive security plan for the New Year celebration, said a police handout issued on Monday.

The handout elaborated that people involved in hooliganism, aerial firing and wheeling would be dealt with serious action.

The District police officer Hafiz Khalid Mehmood urged all station house officers (SHOs across the district) to leave no stone unturned in maintaining law and order .

He directed to ensure foolproof security measures in commercial areas . Also, the senior police official instructed the traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic on the New Year night.

Special teams have also been constituted to monitor and supervise the traffic system.

DPO also stressed upon citizens to immediately inform police in case of any suspicious people or suspicious activities in their surroundings.

