DIKhan police conduct search operation to ensure security

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Under the prevailing security situation in the region, Dera District Police conducted a search and strike operation within the limits of various police stations against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security here on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under a special plan in various areas adjacent to the City as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the area.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, SHOs of various police stations with their police team conducted search and strike operations and snap-checking within the limits of their respective Police stations for which they urged the masses to extend cooperation.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” said the police spokesman.