DIKhan Police Launch Crackdown On Motorcycle One-wheeling, Racers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Saturday directed traffic police to launch a crackdown on Saturday against motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling, street racing and unruly behavior.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Chan Shah along with Incharge Traffic Warden Qaiser Hilal Sial at various points, including Daman Hotel and Band Dhapanwala, where dozens of motorcycles were ticketed and impounded at the Traffic Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Incharge Traffic Warden Qaiser Hilal Sial said that one-wheeling and street racing are life-threatening stunts that endanger not only riders but also innocent citizens. He urged parents to keep a strict check on their children’s activities and advised the youth to refrain from such dangerous acts.

The police spokesman further appealed to the public to support the police in discouraging these risky activities and ensuring road safety in the district.

