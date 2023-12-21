Open Menu

DIKhan Police Siezed 2820 Litres Iranian Diesel

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DIKhan police siezed 2820 litres Iranian Diesel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Dera police during successful operations foiled a smuggling attempt, resulting in the seizure of 2820 litres of Iranian Diesel and arrested one accused within the jurisdiction of Yarik police station on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, following the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Yarik under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khubab Wali Baloch thwarted the attempt of smuggling of NCP diesel.

During the checking the vehicle C-4552, police recovered 2820 liters of Iranian diesel from the possession of accused Riffat Ullah son of Sayadat Khan resident of Tank. The police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP diesel was around Rs.8 lakh.

The police registered the case against the arrested accused as per the rules and later handed over the recovered diesel to the customs authorities for further legal actions.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Circle Tank Saddar From

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

58 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

1 hour ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

4 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

4 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

16 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

16 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan