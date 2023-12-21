DIKhan police siezed 2820 litres Iranian Diesel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Dera police during successful operations foiled a smuggling attempt, resulting in the seizure of 2820 litres of Iranian Diesel and arrested one accused within the jurisdiction of Yarik police station on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, following the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Yarik under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khubab Wali Baloch thwarted the attempt of smuggling of NCP diesel.

During the checking the vehicle C-4552, police recovered 2820 liters of Iranian diesel from the possession of accused Riffat Ullah son of Sayadat Khan resident of Tank. The police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP diesel was around Rs.8 lakh.

The police registered the case against the arrested accused as per the rules and later handed over the recovered diesel to the customs authorities for further legal actions.