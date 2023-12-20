Open Menu

DIKhan Police Siezes 3390 Litres Smuggled Diesel

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) District police of Dera Ismail Khan, on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid, resulting in the seizure of 3390 litres of smuggled Diesel and arrested five accused within the jurisdiction of Daraban police station.

According to the police spokesman, following the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Daraban, led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan thwarted the attempt of smuggling of NCP diesel.

During the checking, five accused were arrested and police recovered 3390 liters of smuggled diesel from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ehsan, Shehroz, Younis, Sanaul Haq and Bashir Ahmed.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP diesel was around Rs.09 lakh 14 thousand.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and later handed over the recovered diesel to the customs authorities for further legal action.

