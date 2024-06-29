DIKhan residents demand action on crime surge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Residents of DIKhan on Saturday voiced their concerns over the soaring crime rates and urged to chalk out a joint strategy to launch a massive operation against those involved in street crimes.

The residents said that the police department should utilize all available resources to control street crimes as the city witnessed a hike in crimes of various nature causing stress and distress in public. They said that the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) should visit DIKhan and direct the District Police officials to take stern action against such elements to ensure the protection of the citizens.

As per reports, there were several incidents in different parts of the city in recent weeks where armed criminals, mostly on motorbikes, shot, killed and injured people during robberies, mostly when faced resistance. During the last few days in the incidents of robbery, three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 cash and a mobile phone from a citizen Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station.

During another incident, a citizen was deprived of a large sum of money when three armed robbers, snatched Rs. 2 million at gunpoint from the owner of a petrol pump Malik Khan Zaman in the limits of Saddar police station.

Similarly, During another incident of robbery, a citizen named Iqbal Dutani was killed and another sustained injuries after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire on their car on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge. The dacoits also snatched Rs 20,000 cash and managed to escape from the scene. During another incident motorcyclist snatched a mobile phone and Rs.27000 from the citizen at gunpoint in Mosa Town.

Meanwhile, a large number of incidents of snatching phones and cash, theft from homes, shops, and other places and lifting of bikes are not even being reported to the police mainly due to passive response from the concerned quarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that many citizens were deprived of motorcycles, mobile phones, and other valuable items while the alarming trend is the violence exhibited by the robbers in many incidents for offering resistance. People in the outskirts of localities and even in the densely populated areas of the city feel insecure and scared to pass certain highways while carrying valuables.

The absence of a comprehensive strategy to address the rising crime rates has left citizens feeling unprotected and frustrated. There is a growing demand for the police department to outline concrete steps and initiatives to enhance security measures, restore public trust, and bring criminals to justice.

Expressing his concern while talking to APP, Aamir Hussain, a lawyer said, “The lives of our children are no longer safe due to the increasing incidents of street crime. It seems no one is here to protect the citizens.” He said that many such incidents were reported from different parts of the city but not a single culprit was arrested, which is a sign of concern for citizens.

Another citizen, Muhammad Javed said, “Our city is witnessing a sharp increase in violent street crime incidents of snatching motorbikes, mobile phones, and robbing activities.” Unless a collaborative strategy is planned against criminals, there is no way to stop such lawbreakers involved in snatching attempts.

Muhammad Naseer, a shopkeeper said that shops are being looted in busy commercial areas of the city, while cash and valuables are being robbed at gunpoint in congested areas of the city. “Citizens particularly shopkeepers are in fear in wake of such a situation”, he added.

President of Central Traders Union, Sohail Ahmed Azmi termed the recent wave of street crime incidents in D.I.Khan as very alarming for residents and the business community. He added that in the last few days, many citizens were deprived of their motorcycles in different incidents.

He demanded that street crime should be stopped and asked for an effective strategy to protect citizens from criminals in the city. He said that an increase in police deployment in streets and markets and patrolling of police personnel would help control the situation.

The citizens also appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to give directions to the Inspector General of Police to take stern action against by launching an operation against such elements who are involved in daily snatching incidents reported in the city and and ensure protection to the citizens of DIKhan.

When contacted, Police department officials said that despite limited resources, the city police were making sincere efforts to control street crimes and ensure the safety of citizens. They said that the protection of citizens and taking action against criminals is the top priority of the police.

Police officials said troubled points had been identified and patrolling and checking had been increased there. They claimed to bust gangs and arrest criminals daily.

The residents of DIKhan hope that the authorities will respond promptly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people, and taking necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.