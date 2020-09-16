(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan Regional Police Officer ( RPO) Yasin Farooq Wednesday visited Bannu district for condolence with family martyred DSP Jalil Khan and constable Rafiullah of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who were shot dead by terrorists while performing duty in Muharram, holy month of Islamic calender

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Regional Police Officer ( RPO) Yasin Farooq Wednesday visited Bannu district for condolence with family martyred DSP Jalil Khan and constable Rafiullah of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who were shot dead by terrorists while performing duty in Muharram, holy month of Islamic calender.

Additional Superintendent Police (SP) Aslam Khattak, CTD SP Shabbir Khan were also present on this occasion.

They paid rich tribute to the martyred and said their sacrifices would not go in vain as they both sacrificed their lives for motherland and in the line of duty.

They offered fateha for the departed souls and assured all possible help from police department besides compensation package.