DIKhan Safe City Project to begin soon: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday said that the modern security initiative, the "Safe City Project" launched in collaboration with the provincial government, is set to begin soon in Dera Ismail Khan.

Regional Police Officer said this while addressing the journalists community during his visit to Dera Press Club, where he inspected the club building, halls and offices.

Dera Press Club President Yasin Qureshi, General Secretary Iqbal Bhatti, Additional General Secretary Usman Awan and other senior journalist members were present on the occasion.

During this, the RPO, while addressing the journalists, said that he was grateful that the Dera Press Club invited him. He said that the police in the southern districts have been facing many challenges, especially during the last twenty years, due to sectarianism and terrorism, the people have suffered innumerable hardships and the police have sacrificed their lives.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the police personnel, he said that it is heartbreaking to see the list of martyrs but he also feels proud of them for sacrificing their lives for the peace and security of this country.

The police do not have complete infrastructure and required facilities, such as modern vehicles and safety equipment, which are necessary to deal with extremism, but despite this, the police force, utilizing its limited resources, bravely fought every attack and never shirk its responsibilities, the RPO said.

He also thanked the provincial government and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed for taking the problems of the police seriously and through their efforts, modern weapons and ammunition, vehicles were provided and secure police stations, checkpoints, and police facility centers are being constructed to combat anti-social elements.

RPO, while giving the good news, said that the Safe City project has been approved to improve the security of Dera Ismail Khan

The project will become operational in the coming days, enhancing security and surveillance in the region, practical steps will be taken on it very soon and Tank district has also been included in this project.

He also appreciated the constant support of the Pakistan Army and said that the Pakistan Army has fully supported the police in every operation. The journalistic community plays an important role in building public confidence. The police need the cooperation of the media in establishing law and order, eliminating social evils and improving policing. At the end of his speech, he said that he is determined to work day and night so that the police force can be ready to protect the lives and property of the people.