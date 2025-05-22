DIKhan Scorched By Intense Heatwave: Health Experts Issue Urgent Warnings
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The city of Dera Ismail Khan is reeling under an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring to an unprecedented 46°C (114. 8°F ), on Thursday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has placed the region on high alert as the blistering weather continues to grip southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Health experts have expressed grave concern over the dangerous health implications of the ongoing heatwave.
Dr. Abdur Rehman, a leading public health expert, emphasized the rising number of heat-related illnesses.
“We are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even early signs of heatstroke,” he said. “People must avoid going out during peak sunlight hours and ensure regular intake of water and electrolytes.”
He stressed that certain groups are more vulnerable.
“The elderly, infants, pregnant women, and outdoor laborers are at high risk,” Dr.
Rehman warned. “They need to be given special care, including shaded rest, cold fluids, and medical monitoring where possible.”
Another health expert, Dr. Saba, echoed similar concerns.
“This heatwave is not just uncomfortable—it’s a public health emergency,” she stated. “Many people underestimate how quickly heat can affect the body. Symptoms like dizziness, rapid pulse, and confusion must be treated as serious warnings.”
Dr. Saba also called for greater public awareness.
“The government and local NGOs should ramp up awareness campaigns and set up cooling stations in key areas,” she urged. “We need a coordinated response to prevent avoidable deaths.”
As temperatures show no signs of dropping, hospitals and clinics in the region remain on alert. Health officials continue to advise residents to stay indoors, use damp cloths to cool the body, wear light clothing, and seek immediate help if they feel unwell.
App/ans
Recent Stories
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Govt Christian High School2 minutes ago
-
Psychiatrist calls for family vigilance, stringent laws to tame addiction epidemic2 minutes ago
-
NA passes ‘Off the Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
DIKhan scorched by intense heatwave: Health experts issue urgent warnings3 minutes ago
-
Best services stressed under the Awami Agenda Program12 minutes ago
-
NA unanimous passes resolution, terming Indian decision to suspend IWT an act of war12 minutes ago
-
New moon of Zil Hajj to be born on May 27; Eid-ul-Adha likely on June 722 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC’s historic engagement with KP’s public sector engineers22 minutes ago
-
Meeting to review police departments’ performance held22 minutes ago
-
Medical camp held at Sialkot University23 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations23 minutes ago
-
Senate calls for expanded relations with African nations in political, economic, cultural spheres32 minutes ago