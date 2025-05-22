Open Menu

DIKhan Scorched By Intense Heatwave: Health Experts Issue Urgent Warnings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The city of Dera Ismail Khan is reeling under an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring to an unprecedented 46°C (114. 8°F ), on Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has placed the region on high alert as the blistering weather continues to grip southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Health experts have expressed grave concern over the dangerous health implications of the ongoing heatwave.

Dr. Abdur Rehman, a leading public health expert, emphasized the rising number of heat-related illnesses.

“We are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even early signs of heatstroke,” he said. “People must avoid going out during peak sunlight hours and ensure regular intake of water and electrolytes.”

He stressed that certain groups are more vulnerable.

“The elderly, infants, pregnant women, and outdoor laborers are at high risk,” Dr.

Rehman warned. “They need to be given special care, including shaded rest, cold fluids, and medical monitoring where possible.”

Another health expert, Dr. Saba, echoed similar concerns.

“This heatwave is not just uncomfortable—it’s a public health emergency,” she stated. “Many people underestimate how quickly heat can affect the body. Symptoms like dizziness, rapid pulse, and confusion must be treated as serious warnings.”

Dr. Saba also called for greater public awareness.

“The government and local NGOs should ramp up awareness campaigns and set up cooling stations in key areas,” she urged. “We need a coordinated response to prevent avoidable deaths.”

As temperatures show no signs of dropping, hospitals and clinics in the region remain on alert. Health officials continue to advise residents to stay indoors, use damp cloths to cool the body, wear light clothing, and seek immediate help if they feel unwell.

