D.I.Khan Wildlife get chicks hatching Ostrich eggs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :In a successful attempt by Wildlife Department of D.I.Khan division KPK gets three chicks of world's largest bird specie "Ostrich" by hatching its eggs through incubators.

"The results are not so good, but encouraging because this is the first time that Ostrich chicks are obtained and are now being grown in captivity," Khan Malook, Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO), D.I.Khan Division told APP.

Khan Malook said that all the three chicks are healthy and in good condition adding the they were earlier kept in their office to protect them from scorching heat and now shifted to Wildlife Park.

"We had arranged a new incubator for hatching of eggs of ostrich to obtain chicks and promote this bird in our province," Khan Malook continued.

He said that Wildlife D.I.Khan division arranged a pair of Ostrich and these eggs were laid by them.

A total of ten eggs were kept in the incubator out of which three chicks were obtained. In future more attempts will be made and with the passage of time good results will be obtained, he hoped.

In response to a question about natural breeding of bird, he said according to experience, Ostrich did not sit on eggs during captivity.

Ostrich mostly breeds in a natural environment and even through this process the chicks will also be less in number.

The Ostrich pair lay eggs which are regularly collected by concerned staff and will be hatched turn by turn in the incubator.

Khan Malook informed APP that he kept the incubator within the premises of his office under the supervision of Range Officer, Sakib Hussain.

He said in D.I.Khan electricity disruption during summer season was much high therefore he decided to keep it in his office where arrangements were made for a five KV solar system.

Soon the grown up chicks of Ostrich will be shifted to enclosures at different wildlife parks in the province where this breeding practice will continue to help in increasing the number of world's largest bird in the province.