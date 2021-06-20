D.I.Khan Wildlife realized revenue three times more than target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The D.I.Khan Division of Wildlife Department (KP) has successfully realized almost triple of the revenue target during the outgoing fiscal by strictly implementing laws prohibiting illegal hunting and poaching in the region.

This announcement was made by Deputy Conservator Wildlife, Khan Malook who attributed this success to devoted and hectic efforts of the brave staff of D.I.Khan Wildlife Division.

Talking to APP, Khan Malook informed that the division was assigned the target of recovering Rs. 4.5 million revenue through penalizing hunters in the area in the year 2021.

However, the staff members of the division while ensuring strict implementation of the laws recovered an additional amount of Rs.

12 million which is all time high in the history of the division.

During current fiscal year 2020-21 a total of1761numbers of offence cases have been registered against various offenders in D.I.khan Wildlife Division.

Khan Malook appreciated the efforts of all his staff members including Miss Manahil Wahab SDWO, Khalil Kundi SDWO, Fahim Wazir SDWO, Malik Sakib Range officer, Allah Jan RO, Bakht Muhammad RO, Masti Khan RO, Fazal Kareem RO, Asmat Ganda Pur DR, Sadat DR, Mr Hameedullah HWL, Diljan, Deputy Rangers, Wildlife watchers of D.I.Khan Wildlife Division for the splendid job.