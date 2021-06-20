UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

D.I.Khan Wildlife Realized Revenue Three Times More Than Target

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

D.I.Khan Wildlife realized revenue three times more than target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The D.I.Khan Division of Wildlife Department (KP) has successfully realized almost triple of the revenue target during the outgoing fiscal by strictly implementing laws prohibiting illegal hunting and poaching in the region.

This announcement was made by Deputy Conservator Wildlife, Khan Malook who attributed this success to devoted and hectic efforts of the brave staff of D.I.Khan Wildlife Division.

Talking to APP, Khan Malook informed that the division was assigned the target of recovering Rs. 4.5 million revenue through penalizing hunters in the area in the year 2021.

However, the staff members of the division while ensuring strict implementation of the laws recovered an additional amount of Rs.

12 million which is all time high in the history of the division.

During current fiscal year 2020-21 a total of1761numbers of offence cases have been registered against various offenders in D.I.khan Wildlife Division.

Khan Malook appreciated the efforts of all his staff members including Miss Manahil Wahab SDWO, Khalil Kundi SDWO, Fahim Wazir SDWO, Malik Sakib Range officer, Allah Jan RO, Bakht Muhammad RO, Masti Khan RO, Fazal Kareem RO, Asmat Ganda Pur DR, Sadat DR, Mr Hameedullah HWL, Diljan, Deputy Rangers, Wildlife watchers of D.I.Khan Wildlife Division for the splendid job.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Job All Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

18 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

48 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.