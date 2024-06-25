Open Menu

DIKhan Witnesses Increase In Street Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Street crimes are on the rise in the city as the District police are struggling to improve the situation particularly in the urban areas of DIKhan.

According to details, the constant increase in street crime incidents in DIKhan witnessed in city area, many citizens were deprived of motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables in last few days.

During last few days in the incidents of robbery, Three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 cash and a mobile phone from a citizen Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station.

Similarly, the citizen deprived from large sum of money when three armed robbers, snatched Rs. 2 million at gun point from owner of petrol pump Malik Khan Zaman in the limits of Saddar police station.

Meanwhile, During another incident of robbery, citizen named Iqbal Dutani was killed and another sustained injuries after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire on their car on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge. The dacoits also snatched Rs 20,000 cash and managed to escape from the scene.

Many such incidents were reported from different parts of the city in the recent weeks.

While expressing concern, people in outskirts localities and even in the densely populated areas of the city feels insecure and scared to pass certain highways and Dera bypass while carrying valuables.

While talking to APP, President Central Traders Union, Sohail Ahmed Azmi termed the recent wave of street crime incidents in D.I.Khan as very alarming for residents and the business community. He added that in the last few days, many citizens were deprived of their motorcycles and cash money in different incidents.

He demanded that street crime should be stopped and asked for making an effective strategy to prevent citizens from criminals in the city.

When contacted, Police department officials said that despite limited resources, the city police were making sincere efforts to control street crimes and ensure the safety of citizens, we have formulated a new strategy to prevent the increasing number of street crimes in the city, It is our top priority to maintain law and order in the city.

They said that police have identified the troubled points where more patrolling was conducted and cops deployed to improve the situation.

The citizens also appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police to take stern action against by launching an operation against such elements who are involved in daily snatching incidents reported in the City and ensure protection to the citizens of DIKhan.

