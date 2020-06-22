UrduPoint.com
DIKHAN's Police Round Up 587 Drug Dealers In Seven Months

Muhammad Irfan Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:14 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district police has intensified efforts to wipe out drugs from society by arresting 587 drug dealers and seizing a large quantity of drugs during various operations conducted against narcotics and drugs over the last seven months.

According to report featuring performance of police over the last seven months, the police recovered 336.613 kilogram hashish, 20.431 kilogram heroin, 3.481 ice-drugs, 105.035 kilogram bhang, 1.400 kilograms opium and 130 bottles of wine.

It said that grand operations against narcotics and drugs on the special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yasin Farooqi and these operations were conducted in various areas of five circles including City, Saddar, Prova, Pharpur and Kulachi.

It said that 587 notorious accused were arrested for being involved in dealing in drugs and narcotics and registered 579 cases.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt� Wahid Mehmood said that police provided top priority to ensure durable peace and wipe out society from menace of drugs.

He said that noose would be further tightened against elements involved in drugs business and operations in this regard would continue indiscriminately.

