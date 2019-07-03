Dil Dil Pakistan lyricist Nisar Nasik passes away

Lyricist of the national song Dil Dil Pakistan, Nisar Nasik, has passed away in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Lyricist of the national song Dil Dil Pakistan, Nisar Nasik, has passed away in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning.The funeral prayer of legendary urdu and Punjabi poet was offered at Dhoke Ratta graveyard where he was laid to rest afterwards.

Nisar remained associated with Radio Pakistan and also wrote songs for Pakistan Television (ptv).

He wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafir and Dil Dil Pakistan.The state-owned channel also awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to literature.