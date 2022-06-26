Dilapidated buildings pose serious threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The authorities of Rawal Town administration, Cantt board and City District Government have failed to get more than 300 dilapidated buildings vacated.

Scores of old buildings in Rawalpindi city and cantonment are in very poor condition and are posing life threat to the residents. These buildings exist in Sarafa Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Railway Road, Gawalmandi and other areas have become more dangerous in monsoon season. The social circles of Rawalpindi city and cantonment have appealed to higher authorities of the concerned department to take notice of the situation and take concrete steps to get the dilapidated buildings vacated or to demolish the buildings.

The people not only residing in these buildings but they are doing various kind of business and whole sellers have set up their godown in these buildings.

In the past, many sad incidents occurred in which Rs billion of loss and precious human lives were perished due to collapse of the buildings.

As the concerned authorities are already issued notices to the owner of the buildings, but they did not comply the order till now.