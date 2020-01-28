UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dilapidated Buildings Pose Serious Threat In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Dilapidated buildings pose serious threat in Rawalpindi

The authorities of Rawal Town administration, Cantt Board and City District Government have failed to get more than 500 dilapidated buildings vacated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The authorities of Rawal Town administration, Cantt board and City District Government have failed to get more than 500 dilapidated buildings vacated.

Scores of old buildings in the city and cantonment are in very poor condition and are posing life threat to the residents.

These buildings exist in Sarafa Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Railway Road, Gawalmandi and other areas.

The social circles of the city and cantonment have appealed to the higher authorities of the concerned department to take notice of the situation and take concrete steps to get the dilapidated buildings vacated or to demolish the buildings.

