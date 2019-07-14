UrduPoint.com
Dilapidated Buildings Pose Serious Threats

Dilapidated buildings pose serious threats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Dilapidated buildings in various localities of the city were mostly inhabited by middle and lower-middle class families which pose a serious threat to the lives of residents during the monsoon season.

A survey conducted by APP revealed that the majority of dilapidated buildings were located in Raja Bazaar, Kaalan Bazaar,Moti Bazaar, Babra Bazaar, Bagh Sardaran, Dingi Koi, Ratta Amral, Purana Qila, Murree Road and in the cantonment areas.

Muhammad Latif, the owner of one such dilapidated building in Purana Qila said that they had no resources to reconstruct the house in which they were living. Most of the people living in old houses not wanted to leave their ancestral properties.

"This is the property of my forefathers and I dont want to leave this place. I have an emotional attachment with this old structure," said Nadeem, owner of an old building in Raja Bazaar.

It is mentioned that in the past, gloomy incidents crop up which claims rupees billion of loss and precious human lives were perished due to collapse of the buildings.

Meanwhile, City District Government Rawalpindi claimed that all the arrangements had been completed to cope the flood situation and all available resources would be utilized to provide relief to the flood stricken people.

