Dilapidated Buildings Posing Serious Threats To Lives Of Residents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Scores of old buildings in Rawalpindi city and in cantonment are in very poor condition and are posing life threat to the residents.

These buildings exist in Sarafa Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Railway Road, Gawalmandi and other areas have become more dangerous in monsoon season.

People of Rawalpindi city and cantonment have appealed to higher authorities, concerned departments to take notice of the situation and take concrete steps to get the dilapidated buildings vacated.

