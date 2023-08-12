Dilapidated condition body found in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A dead body of a man in dilapidated condition was found in the limits of Hazro Police station of Attock.

Police sources said, some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in Ghazi Barotha water channel and informed rescue 1122.

Later the rescue team shifted the body to the District headquarters hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as 40 years old Faisal Suleman- a native of Mehmoodabad Attock.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.