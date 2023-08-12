Open Menu

Dilapidated Condition Body Found In Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Dilapidated condition body found in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A dead body of a man in dilapidated condition was found in the limits of Hazro Police station of Attock.

Police sources said, some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in Ghazi Barotha water channel and informed rescue 1122.

Later the rescue team shifted the body to the District headquarters hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as 40 years old Faisal Suleman- a native of Mehmoodabad Attock.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Man Attock Hazro Ghazi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

52 minutes ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

1 hour ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

1 hour ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

2 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

2 hours ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

2 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

1 hour ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

2 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

2 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

2 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan