Dilapidated Condition Of Faizabad Interchange Link Road Requires Authorities' Attention

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:39 PM

Dilapidated condition of Faizabad interchange link road requires authorities' attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A portion of link road at the Faizabad interchange leading towards Islamabad Expressway and GT road has developed cracks and ditches, posing danger for the unfamiliar drivers on this busiest route.

Right at the entrance of the link road, two large sized craters can be seen hampering the routine flow of traffic on this major link road, besides causing damage to the vehicles arriving from other cities.

Murtaza Akbar, a resident of Lahore, who had arrived here along with his family in connection with a wedding ceremony at I-8 sector, told on Saturday that the uneven surface at the link road had damaged his costly car at night time.

Moreover, heavy vehicles and passenger buses also use this slip road for plying on Expressway and GT road and the unattended repair work could cause any accident.

"We feel constant fear after reaching this spot, as heavily loaded trucks crisscross it in haphazard manner," Abdul Fatah, a shopkeeper at the Faizabad bus stand commented.

The Faizabad cloverleaf interchange, constructed during 1988, serves as the major entry and exit junction for heavy traffic in the twin cities, connecting the IJP road with Islamabad, Murree and Expressway. A large number of vehicles use this interchange on daily basis.

