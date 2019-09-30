UrduPoint.com
Dilapidated Condition Of Roads Irks Gulistan-e-Johar Block-8 Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

Dilapidated condition of roads irks Gulistan-e-Johar Block-8 residents

The residents of Block-8 of Gulistan-e-Johar took to the streets to lodge their protest against lack of development works in their area, particularly against dilapidated condition of the major link road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The residents of Block-8 of Gulistan-e-Johar took to the streets to lodge their protest against lack of development works in their area, particularly against dilapidated condition of the major link road.

The area residents, carrying banners, staged a protest demonstration in their area on Sunday, demanding the municipal and provincial authorities to take immediate steps for the redressal of civic problems of the locality.

A resident, Akbar, said the dual road linking Gulistan-e-Johar Block-8 to Malir Cantt was in bad shape and after the recent rains it has become almost impassable due to emergence of massive potholes.

He said schoolchildren are the worst hit as school vans normally refuse to pick children from the area due to bad condition of roads.

He said potholes and accumulated sewerage water on the roads are also damaging vehicles. The people are forced to use one track of the main road as another lane has been so damaged that it is no more useable, he added.

Another resident, Shiraz, maintained that a tender for the reconstruction of Gulistan-e-Johar (Gulshan-e-Rumi) to Gulistan-e-Johar Block-9 road was floated by the KDA a couple of years ago, but for unknown reasons work was not started at the project.

The area residents demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh, Mayor Karachi and other authorities concerned to take notice of the situation and order immediate steps for improving civic conditions, especially construction of roads, in the locality.

Meanwhile, a resident of Block-12, Gulistan-e-Johar, Amir, complained that irregular lifting of garbage and emergence of encroachments on the road leading from Munawwar Chowrangi to Bathak Hotel is causing problems to the residents. He urged the municipal authorities to take notice of the situation.

