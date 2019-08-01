Dilapidated condition of roads irks residents of cantt areas Rawalpindi

The worst condition of several roads in Harley Street, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi and Kiani Road areas needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The worst condition of several roads in Harley Street, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi and Kiani Road areas needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB).

Big ditches and bumps developed on these roads are dangerous for the motorists and the residents of these areas have expressed their concern over the poor condition of the roads.

Tahir, a resident of Harley Street told this agency that few years ago the road was in good condition, but now there is left nothing like a road over here. "This looks like a road of some rural area," he added.

Altaf, another resident of the locality near Bakra Mandi said that the most painful thing about this road is the dust in the air that is all around.

As the road is an important link so it always remains busy with the commuters and the vehicles consequently spurring clouds of dust creating health problems for the residents.

There are several private medical clinics including the maternity homes at the roadsides and a large number of the people visit these clinics to get the treatment, but fill their lungs with dust while getting back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the bumpy track is a test for the poor patients to cross over. There are also several private schools at the roadside and the innocent children are also among the affected as the road always remains under the thick cover of dust clouds.

Yousaf, a resident of the Peoples Colony said, "I am continuously visiting workshops to get my car repaired due to bumpy roads of Peoples Colony and Kiani Road area."The road had been consistently dug all over its expanse by some of the civic authorities like Cantt Board, PTCL and Sui gas. The residents also keep on digging the roadfor water connections. The residents of the area have demanded of the authorities to repair the road to save the people from pollution and financial losses.