UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dilapidated Condition Of Roads Irks Residents Of Cantt Areas Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:26 PM

Dilapidated condition of roads irks residents of cantt areas Rawalpindi

The worst condition of several roads in Harley Street, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi and Kiani Road areas needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The worst condition of several roads in Harley Street, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi and Kiani Road areas needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB).

Big ditches and bumps developed on these roads are dangerous for the motorists and the residents of these areas have expressed their concern over the poor condition of the roads.

Tahir, a resident of Harley Street told this agency that few years ago the road was in good condition, but now there is left nothing like a road over here. "This looks like a road of some rural area," he added.

Altaf, another resident of the locality near Bakra Mandi said that the most painful thing about this road is the dust in the air that is all around.

As the road is an important link so it always remains busy with the commuters and the vehicles consequently spurring clouds of dust creating health problems for the residents.

There are several private medical clinics including the maternity homes at the roadsides and a large number of the people visit these clinics to get the treatment, but fill their lungs with dust while getting back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the bumpy track is a test for the poor patients to cross over. There are also several private schools at the roadside and the innocent children are also among the affected as the road always remains under the thick cover of dust clouds.

Yousaf, a resident of the Peoples Colony said, "I am continuously visiting workshops to get my car repaired due to bumpy roads of Peoples Colony and Kiani Road area."The road had been consistently dug all over its expanse by some of the civic authorities like Cantt Board, PTCL and Sui gas. The residents also keep on digging the roadfor water connections. The residents of the area have demanded of the authorities to repair the road to save the people from pollution and financial losses.

Related Topics

Poor Water Visit Vehicles Road Car Rawalpindi Gas All From PTCL

Recent Stories

Opposition's countdown begun after defeat in Senat ..

17 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, vict ..

23 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power ..

23 minutes ago

Havelian-Thakot Motorway to be completed by Feb 20 ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to take head on national challe ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment in ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.