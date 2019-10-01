UrduPoint.com
Dilapidated Condition Of Roads Irks Residents

The worst condition of Range road, Masrail road, People colony, Dhoke Syedan Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi Road, Harley Street and Tahli Mohri Dheri Hassanabad roads needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB)

Big ditches and bumps developed on these roads are dangerous for the motorists and the residents of these areas have expressed their concern over the poor condition of the roads.

Waseem Chaudhry, a resident of Harley Street told this agency that few years ago the road was in good condition, but now the road is broken. "This looks like a road of some rural area," he added.

Nadeem Malik, another resident of the locality near Bakra Mandi said that the most painful thing about this road is the dust in the air that is all around.

As the road is an important link so it always remains busy with the commuters and the vehicles consequently spurring clouds of dust creating health problems for the residents.

Meanwhile, the roads in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) also in dilapidated condition as water accumulated on roads after rain which added the miseries of the residents and they have demanded of the authorities to repair the road to save the people from pollution and financial losses.

