Dilapidated Condition Of Schools; Sindh High Court Summons Secretary Education In Next Hearing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

In the matter of dilapidated and crumbly infrastructure of the government schools in Badin district, Sindh High Court here Thursday summoned Sindh Secretary Education in the next hearing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :In the matter of dilapidated and crumbly infrastructure of the government schools in Badin district, Sindh High Court here Thursday summoned Sindh Secretary Education in the next hearing.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench ordered the Secretary to come with a detailed report about the steps taken by the government for maintenance, repair and uplift of the school buildings in Badin.

"Sindh, this is a very serious and sensitive matter, stern action will be taken against all the officers responsible for the situation," the court warned.

During the hearing Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hafeez Siyal informed the court that more than 400 government schools in Badin required repair and renovation on urgent basis. "Most of the said schools are in a dilapidated condition," the DC said.

He said the school students had been forced to take their classes in the open spaces in the premises of the school buildings.

Siyal and other officials of the Education Department apprised the court that the funds for repair and renovation had not been provided by the Sindh government for the last four years.

"The above situation is not only disappointing, but is extremely alarming," the bench observed.

The court further noticed that the Education Department did not appear interested or even was aware about the prevailing situation.

The bench stated that the Education Department was supposed to ensure that education was provided to the students in a healthy and safe environment, which was their fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 10.

