Dilapidated Roads In Loralai Pose Threat To Commuters' Lives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Dilapidated roads in Loralai pose threat to commuters' lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The dilapidated roads of Loralai are posing serious threat to the lives of commuters, seeking urgent attention of the quarters concerned for its repair and up-gradation.

The commuters who have complained time and again to the authorities concerned for the roads' maintenance said that no action has been taken till the day.

Baz Gul Kakar sharing his experiences of traffic blockages in Loaralai, said that the people of the area were facing worst traffic congestion in the areas. He said he had lodged several complaints to the departments concerned but it appeared that the complaints were falling on the deaf ears.

Hamayun Utmankhail said the government should take immediate measures to rectify the dilapidated condition of roads and resolve the problems in the district on priority. He also sought action against encroachments as illegal occupation of roads by the shopkeepers and showroom owners was also an issue that should be resolved immediately as it only required a will instead of funds.

Najeeb Dummer, a resident of Sinjavi, said that traveling from Sinjavi to Loralai or vice versa was an hectic exercise due to poor condition of road. He said in emergency cases, it was difficult for the citizens to shift their patients to Loralai as sometimes it leads to the death of patients during the journey.

A representative of the Balochistan government told APP that it was the first time that a provincial government had allocated huge fund of Rs 29.540 billion for carrying out the development work in the province. Keeping in view the public grievances, he said the projects, aimed at the development of roads, would be initiated soon. "With the completion of the development projects, there will be no complaint regarding poor road traffic system," he added.

