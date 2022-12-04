UrduPoint.com

Dilapidated Roads Irk Traders By Affecting Economic Activities In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Dilapidated roads irk traders by affecting economic activities in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Central Traders Union Pakistan expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads in Multan city as the roads were not only hurting business activities but also causing the spread of dust particles in the city.

Presdient of the union Khawaja Suleman Siddique, Chairman Punjab Javed Akhtar Shiekh, and others criticized the performance of the district administration.

They stated that many contractors left roads incomplete and distanced themselves from the ongoing projects.

Such attitude of contractors and district administration was creating disturbance for the citizens, they added.

Similarly, despite the release of funds, some projects underwent unnecessary delays. The traffic remained stuck up for several hours and it hurt economic activities in the city.

They called for early action and the repair of roads.

On the occasion, trader leaders Nadeem Qureshi, Akmal Khaqan, Khawaja Ahmed Faraz, Kafaet Hussain and others were also present.

