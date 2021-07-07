UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dilip Kumar Was An "outstanding Actor, Dignified Person', President Pays Tribute To Late Legend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Dilip Kumar was an

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Dilip Kumar, the legend of the film industry of Indian sub-continent, saying he was an "outstanding actor" and "dignified person".

"Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality," the president tweeted on the death of the veteran actor.

The president extended condolences to the family and fans of Dilip Kumar.

"Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Man Dilip Kumar May Family From Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

9 minutes ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

18 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

31 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.