Dilip Kumar Was An "outstanding Actor, Dignified Person', President Pays Tribute To Late Legend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Dilip Kumar, the legend of the film industry of Indian sub-continent, saying he was an "outstanding actor" and "dignified person".

"Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality," the president tweeted on the death of the veteran actor.

The president extended condolences to the family and fans of Dilip Kumar.

"Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.